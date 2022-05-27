Get Koofr cloud storage on a lifetime 1TB subscription for $140

Cloud storage is a great option for backing up your devices. However, many top providers are pretty expensive. That’s not the case with Koofr — this highly-rated platform is currently offering 1TB lifetime subscriptions for only $139.99 (Reg. $2,700) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Most security experts today advise keeping a copy of important files in cloud storage. Why? Because you will still be able to access that data if your device ever breaks. Koofr provides a reliable home for your files. Rated at 4.6 out of 5 stars on G2 and Capterra, this platform has no limit on file size or type. It also works on desktop and mobile devices.

But there’s more. Koofr has built-in tools to help you manage your data, such as a duplicate finder and the option to rename files. In addition, you can connect all your other storage accounts: Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Amazon. This means you can take advantage of free storage, and easily move files between different platforms.

All your data is encrypted to ensure maximum security, and Koofr is the only cloud storage service that doesn’t track you. In their review, TechRadar said: “Koofr is fast, easy to use, and a great choice for those who want access to all their files from one place.”

Order today for just $139.99 to get your lifetime 1TB subscription, worth a total of $2,700. That’s a 94% price drop!

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!