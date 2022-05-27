Incase up to 30% off new woven AirPods 3 cases, MacBook bags, more from $27 for Memorial Day

Incase is now offering up to 30% off a range of its Apple gear accessories, MacBook covers, bags, and more for Memorial Day. Deals on the Incase site don’t come around all that often but now’s your chance to land some solid price drops on just about all of its accessories. Shipping is free on most items, but it can vary depending on the total of your cart and location. This weekend’s sitewide sale includes its latest woven Woolenex MacBook case we went hands-on with as part of the Tested with 9to5Toys series as well as a host of MacBook-ready backpacks and other travel gear, plus its new fabric AirPods covers and much more. Head below for more details.

Incase Memorial Day deals

One notable option among the Incase Memorial Day deals is the weather-resistant woven knitted Woolenex AirPods 3 covers that first launched back in April of this year. Now seeing the very first price drop we have tracked, you can land the regularly $30 case in all colorways at $26.95 shipped. It delivers a unique woven Woolenex treatment (“a lightweight fabric blend with excellent abrasion and weather resistance”) while protecting your precious AirPods case from the elements, bumps, scratches, and drops with the interior injection-molded Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate shell. It is also compatible with wireless charging and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage right here.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Incase Memorial Day sale right here for a closer look at all of the discounted MacBook backpacks, travel gear, and more.

Then dive into some of the other major Memorial Day sales now live below:

Incase Woolenex Case for AirPods features:

The Incase AirPods (3rd Generation) Case with Woolenex safeguards the Wireless Charging Case that protects and powers your AirPods (3rd Generation). This lightweight, form-fitting case is crafted with refined, durable Woolenex—a lightweight fabric blend with excellent abrasion and weather resistance—that adds an element of sophisticated style while protecting the glossy Wireless Charging Case from scuffs and scratches. Underneath the material exterior is a rigid, injection-molded Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate shell that’s lightweight and durable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!