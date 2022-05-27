Save up to 62% at MyProtein for Memorial Day: Soy Protein Isolate $15 (Reg. $40), much more

MyProtein is now offering up to 50% off sitewide for Memorial Day including its popular Impact Whey Protein powder, and much more. This is great time to stock up on your favorites while just about everything is marked down using code RUSH at checkout. However, one notable offer we spotted outside of the sale is the 2.2-pound package of Soy Protein Isolate that automatically drops to $15 in the cart. Regularly $40, this is over 62% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked, and even better than the code above will net you (unfortunately it won’t stack on the automatic price drop). Free shipping is available on all orders over $65, so while it might be a good idea to stock up to hit the threshold, the 62% price drop is more than enough to cover delivery fees and still yield a massive discount. This vegan-friendly mixture delivers 26-grams of protein per serving with 110 calories, and “0-grams” of sugar. Head below for more details and additional MyProtein deals.

As we mentioned above, MyProtein is offering up to 50% off just about everything it offers including the MyVegan line, Impact Whey, and much more. Be sure to apply the coupon code above at checkout if you don’t already see your chosen items dropping in price (might be worth trying the code anyway though).

Upgrade your workout companion tech with today’s Apple Watch Series 7 Memorial Day discounts as well as the ongoing price drop on the Nike Pride Apple Watch Band, then dive into some of the other holiday events that are now live for the weekend below:

Soy Protein Isolate features:

A great choice for vegetarians, vegans, and anyone with lactose intolerance — Soy Protein Isolate delivers an impressive 26g of protein per serving. Ideal when on a plant-based diet, it contains 90% protein content. Soy Protein Isolate supports all types of fitness ambitions — whether you’re trying to up your bench press, shave seconds off your track time, or grow and maintain muscle to look shaped and toned.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!