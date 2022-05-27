Sideshow Star Wars Celebration sale takes up to 20% off sixth scale figures, life-sized props, more

Star Wars Celebration has taken over Anaheim, and even if you aren’t attending the event this week, you can still get in on the action thanks to Sideshow’s new sale. Taking up to 20% off a wide range of its life-sized recreations from a galaxy far, far away, signature sixth scale figures, and more when specific codes are applied at checkout, these discounts are as rare as they come and delivering the best prices of the year if not new all-time lows period. Free shipping is available across the board.

Our highlight from the sale and a personal favorite is the life-size Star Wars The Child figure at $300 when code SWC20 has been applied at checkout. Down from $375, this is a new all-time low at $53 under our previous mention as well as one of the first discounts of the year period. Head below for what to expect from the galaxy’s most lovable bounty in our hands-on review and everything else in the Sideshow Star Wars Celebration sale.

Arriving as a 1:1 scale version of the prop used in The Mandalorian, this collectible is about as accurate as it gets. Standing over 16-inches tall, Grogu comes with a display stand to rest on, as well as all of the authentic details you’d expect from the Disney+ series. I’ve had one in my collection and absolutely adore just how spot-on the figure looks.

Sideshow Star Wars Celebration sale highlights:

15% off Sixth Scale figures with code SWC15

More on Sideshow’s The Child:

The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple ship deck base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest in its right hand.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!