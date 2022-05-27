Track keys, bags, and more with a 4-pack of latest Tile Pro item finders at $75.50 (Save 24%)

Amazon is offering the 4-pack of 2022 Tile Pro Bluetooth Trackers for $75.54 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 24% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this 4-pack. The Tile Pro is the highest-end tracker from the company with a wireless range of up to 400 feet and a user-replaceable battery. It is the perfect addition to your keychain, backpack, or any other item you carry around when out and about. The QR code on the back of the tracker can be scanned by people who find your belongings to get contact information so you can get your gear back. Using the Tile app you can have the tracker make sounds to locate it, and it even works the opposite way to make your phone ring when the button on the tracker is pressed twice. The premium subscription service will add the ability for the app to notify you if you’ve left the tracker behind. Learn more by checking out our hands-on review and keep reading for more.

If you want to have the same tracking ability but in a smaller package, check out the 2022 Tile Mate 2-pack for $48. You will have a reduced finding range at just 250 feet and lose the ability to upgrade the battery yourself with this one lasting up to 3 years before needing to be changed. It works with the same Tile app and has the same locating abilities for both the tracker and your phone. Have a smart home assistant? You can even set up the trackers to work with Alexa, Assistant, and Siri.

Right now you can pick up the 2022 Tile Mate Essentials 4-pack for $68 and comes with a pair of Tile Mates, the Tile Sticker, and Tile Slim. The Mates are perfect for keychains, the Slim is designed to fit nicely into a wallet, and the Sticker can attach to pretty much anything else. Every single one of these trackers will work within the same Tile app.

2022 Tile Pro features:

FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

FIND YOUR PHONE- Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

ANDROID, IOS & SMART HOME COMPATIBLE – Find your things with the free Tile app on both iOS and Android devices. Tile also works with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google and Siri

NOTIFY WHEN FOUND — Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

