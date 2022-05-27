Totallee’s logo-free matte and MagSafe iPhone 13 cases up to 36% off from $25 for the holidays

In celebration of Memorial Day weekend, we are now tracking some notable and rare price drops on the Totallee minimalist iPhone 13 case lineup. The brand has been popular around here for a long time and is a mainstay in our yearly roundup of the best iPhone cases to wrap around your new Apple handset. This time around, just about every design for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini are seeing solid price drops with at least 23% in savings and as much as 36% on its latest Hybrid MagSafe models. Head below for a closer look at the Memorial Day Totallee minimalist iPhone 13 case deals.

Totallee Memorial Day iPhone 13 case sale:

After going hands-on with its initial iPhone 13 case lineup back in September when the handset was launched, we have seen its new Hybrid model and hybrid MagSafe covers launch alongside the latest green and Pro Max Sierra blue colorways to match some of Apple’s more recent paint jobs.

Today the brand has taken to its official Amazon storefront to knock up to 36% off its its logo-free, barely-there minimalist iPhone 13 case lineup for all of the 13 series iPhone models. “Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. One of the thinnest iPhone 13 cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone.”

No codes are required here alongside free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Everything is listed below.

Dive into some of the other holiday events that are now live for the weekend below:

Totallee matte iPhone 13 case features:

Totallee minimalist iPhone 13 case. Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. One of the thinnest iPhone 13 cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. This is the most pocket-friendly case for iPhone 13

EVERYDAY PROTECTION. Keep your iPhone looking like new by protecting it from scratches and minor drops. A raised “lip” around the camera prevents damage to the lens. Pair it with a totallee screen protector for extra protection

BETTER QUALITY. Unlike similar products this thin iPhone 13 case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company

