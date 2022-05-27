Add the Ring Wired Video Doorbell with night vision and 2-way audio to your home for $52

Amazon is offering the wired Ring 1080p Video Doorbell for $51.99 shipped. Normally going for $65, this 20% discount marks a new 2022 low we’ve seen for this video doorbell, though it has gone for lower in the past. By connecting your existing doorbell wiring, you will be able to take advantage of the power provided by your home and never worry about recharging a battery. You will get real-time notifications sent to your phone through the Ring app to notify you when motion is detected or when someone rings the doorbell. There is even night vision so you can see people at night. Alexa integration means you can get notified when someone rings the doorbell and even see a live view with Echo devices with a screen. Two-way audio also allows you to communicate with the person on the other side of the door so you don’t even have to get up. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

At $52 or below, you are unlikely to find another video doorbell from a name brand. There is the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $54. Spending those two extra dollars will net you a wireless chime that can be plugged into a wall outlet so anyone can be notified when the doorbell is rung. Otherwise, the Kasa video doorbell does have one benefit over the Ring above: microSD card recording. There is still support for recording video to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription that will hold an archive of 30 days of clips on Amazon Web Services. The Kasa Smart App allows you to view these video clips as well.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals and releases of smart lights, cameras, locks, and more. You can pick up a meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier at its new low of $95 with support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings.

Ring Wired Video Doorbell features:

1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings

Get real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. To hear audio notifications in your home, pair with a Ring Chime, compatible Alexa device, or select the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle. Note: the doorbell will not sound your existing chime.

Hardwire Video Doorbell Wired using your existing doorbell wiring and the included tool kit for around-the-clock power and peace of mind

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!