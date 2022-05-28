Connect your XLR microphone to a PC with Behringer’s UM2 interface at 2022 low of $30

Amazon is currently offering the Behringer U-PHORIA UM2 2×2 USB Audio Interface for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $45, this 33% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen for this interface. This price is also matched at Adorama. The UM2 isn’t the newest option out there but it is a reliable one. Coming with a combo XLR/TRS mic/line input alongside a second 1/4-inch jack for microphones, synthesizers, guitars, and more, each input has individually adjustable gains on the top. You can monitor the output in real-time with the monitoring 1/4-inch jack with adjustable volume. This audio interface can even provide 48V phantom power to microphones that require a little more power to run well. I personally use this interface and it hasn’t done me wrong. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, then you will want to look for a USB microphone instead. You can check out the FIFINE USB Condensor Microphone for $25.50 which will net you an all-in-one solution to get audio onto your PC. This highly rated microphone comes with its own little desk tripod and volume adjustment knob on the front to have granular control. The cardioid pickup pattern will reject background environmental noise but will pick you up clearly. Audio is one of the most important parts of any video or stream because people can look over the low-quality video, but if the audio is low quality even if the video isn’t, people are not likely to stick around.

Behringer U-PHORIA UM2 2×2 USB Audio Interface features:

When it’s time to make recording history, you need the best audio interface you can get – and you need one you can count on. The amazing UM2, an ultra-compact 2 x 2, 48 kHz USB interface with a studio-grade XENYX Mic Preamp, combination XLR/TRS input for your vocal and direct instrument input (no DI required) and an additional ¼ ” Instrument Input. The rich feature-set, which also boasts a powerful Phones Output for the Direct Monitoring of your session, plus 2 Outputs and USB-supplied power – makes the UM2 the best, and most-portable recording interface in its class! You take your tracks seriously, and the UM2 respects them too, providing 48 kHz resolution, for the amazingly-detailed and pristine recording quality your music deserves.

