ChomChom’s brush collects pet hair without using sticky sheets for just $21.50 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ChomChom (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pet Hair Remover Roller Brush for $21.56 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for around $27, this 20% discount marks the second-lowest price we’ve tracked in 2022, coming within $2 of our previous mention. If you’re tired of using plain old lint rollers to collect pet hair off your furniture, upholstery, and more, then the ChomChom roller is for you. Simply by moving the roller back and forth over your furniture, it will collect pet hair inside its storage bay which can then be emptied into the trash. We have two cats and have this brush to clean up fur every once in a while and it works just as advertised. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a budget and can’t justify spending $21 on a roller meant just for pet hair, then you can pick up the Scotch-Brite Pet Extra Sticky Hair Lint Roller for $5. This roller is aimed at people with pets because of its extra stickiness but it is still just a lint roller. Coming with 96 sheets, the Scotch-Brite roller will last you a decent while depending on how many pets you have. Once you’ve expended the roll that comes with this roller, you can pick up a refill for just $4.

Be sure to stick around and take a look at this deal on the 12 gallon Vacmaster Professional Wet/Dry Beat Series Shop Vac for $59. This new all-time low nets you a vacuum capable of a peak performance of 5.5 HP and is joined by a 20-foot extension cable. You can also grab a meross Smart Air Purifier for $95 right now as well. This is also a new low price and gets you a purifier compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Brush features:

The ChomChom Roller is the World’s Best Pet Hair Remover. By simply moving the pet hair roller back and forth, you immediately track and pick up cat hairs and dog hairs embedded deeply in sofas, couches, beds, carpets, blankets, comforters and more. You have probably tried all types of pet hair and lint removal products… from sticky roller tapes, to products that cannot be used over and over again. With the World’s Best Pet Hair Remover, you’ll never need another gadget! No adhesive or sticky tape, 100% reusable, no power source required, clean and convenient pet hair remover. They make great gifts!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!