Sun Joe’s Gold Box lessens your gas and oil use for lawn care with deals from $30, today only

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonGreen DealsSun Joe
From $30 $180

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Sun Joe 24V/48V lawn tools on sale from $30 shipped. Our top pick is the 17-inch 24V/48V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $179.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $240 and today’s deal is just $1 above the all-time low set there, though we haven’t seen it at that price since May of 2020. With a 670W brushless motor, this electric mower is ready to handle your lawn chores with ease. It leverages two 24V batteries to function at 48V and can mow up to 25 minutes per charge. On top of that, it cuts a 17-inch wide path in a single pass, which makes light work of smaller lots. Check out Amazon for other ways to save on Sun Joe gear and then head below for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the Greenworks 5.5A 15-inch Corded Electric String Trimmer on Amazon. You’ll find that it comes in at $40 on Amazon, leaving you with an additional $20 in savings over what today’s lead deal normally costs. Plus, having a plug-in string trimmer paired with an battery-powered mower will help replace your two main lawn tools that typically use gas with an electric alternative.

Further outfit your lawn care routine with this electric blower deal that we found earlier this week. It comes in at $45 from its normal $55 going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This deal was part of our daily New Green Deals roundup that happens over at Electrek, so be sure to stay tuned to our dedicated guide to learn how you can save week after week.

Sun Joe Cordless Electric Mower features:

MOW POWER! Cutting-edge grass-grooming tech meets the 24V iON+ Series with the 48-Volt Cordless Lawn Mower from SUN JOE. Powered by the exclusive iON+ lithium-ion battery system, Sun Joe includes two 24-Volt, 4.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries for no-fade power + performance, and up to 25 minutes of rechargeable runtime with zero carbon emissions for cleaner air. And the dual-port charger quickly powers up two batteries at once — in just under 2 hours! Sun Joe’s 670 W brushless motor is engineered for efficiency, providing you with maximum motor performance and extended motor life to keep your mower running stronger, longer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Sun Joe

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

RYOBI 54-in. zero turn mows 3.5 acres per charge at $4,...
Rachio 3 sprinkler controller makes your watering effic...
EGO’s POWER+ 56V yard tools don’t require gas at up...
Greenworks 48V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower hi...
Bird Bike with 50-mile range returns to all-time low at...
EGO’s 56V 21-inch electric lawn mower makes yard chor...
Amazon Renogy Gold Box from $102 has flexible solar pan...
Save 17% on Arlo's 2-Camera Security System at $480
Load more...
Show More Comments