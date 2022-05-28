Sun Joe’s Gold Box lessens your gas and oil use for lawn care with deals from $30, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Sun Joe 24V/48V lawn tools on sale from $30 shipped. Our top pick is the 17-inch 24V/48V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $179.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $240 and today’s deal is just $1 above the all-time low set there, though we haven’t seen it at that price since May of 2020. With a 670W brushless motor, this electric mower is ready to handle your lawn chores with ease. It leverages two 24V batteries to function at 48V and can mow up to 25 minutes per charge. On top of that, it cuts a 17-inch wide path in a single pass, which makes light work of smaller lots. Check out Amazon for other ways to save on Sun Joe gear and then head below for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the Greenworks 5.5A 15-inch Corded Electric String Trimmer on Amazon. You’ll find that it comes in at $40 on Amazon, leaving you with an additional $20 in savings over what today’s lead deal normally costs. Plus, having a plug-in string trimmer paired with an battery-powered mower will help replace your two main lawn tools that typically use gas with an electric alternative.

Further outfit your lawn care routine with this electric blower deal that we found earlier this week. It comes in at $45 from its normal $55 going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This deal was part of our daily New Green Deals roundup that happens over at Electrek, so be sure to stay tuned to our dedicated guide to learn how you can save week after week.

Sun Joe Cordless Electric Mower features:

MOW POWER! Cutting-edge grass-grooming tech meets the 24V iON+ Series with the 48-Volt Cordless Lawn Mower from SUN JOE. Powered by the exclusive iON+ lithium-ion battery system, Sun Joe includes two 24-Volt, 4.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries for no-fade power + performance, and up to 25 minutes of rechargeable runtime with zero carbon emissions for cleaner air. And the dual-port charger quickly powers up two batteries at once — in just under 2 hours! Sun Joe’s 670 W brushless motor is engineered for efficiency, providing you with maximum motor performance and extended motor life to keep your mower running stronger, longer.

