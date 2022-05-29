Experience the process of metamorphosis with Insect Lore’s STEM Butterfly kits from $18

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Insect Lore Butterfly Garden Kits at up to 33% off. The standout from today’s deal is the Butterfly Garden Home School Edition with Two Cups of Caterpillars for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $45, this aforementioned 33% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this butterfly kit. Coming with a total of 10 live caterpillars with all the food they need, you will be able to watch the process of metamorphosis as they transition from caterpillars to Painted Lady butterflies. The special habitat that comes with the kit has an ultra-clear front-facing panel so you and your kids can easily see the butterflies once they hatch from their chrysalis and even features a tuck-away learning panel that highlights the different phases of a butterfly’s life. A 12-page STEM journal is included with this kit full of “learning and fun.” The best part of these kits is once the butterflies hatch and you’ve observed them long enough, you can release them into the wild. Keep reading for other Insect Lore Butterfly Kits.

