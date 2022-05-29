Expand your Kindle eBook library with today’s Gold Box deals starting at $2 (Up to 90% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks starting at $1.99. If you’ve been looking to build out your eBook library, now is the time with options from the mystery and thriller to the nonfiction genres to choose from. Once you pick up one of these eBooks, you can begin reading it immediately and on practically any platform, and once you stop it will remember where you left off so you can get right back into it later. Keep reading to see our top picks from today’s deal.

Our top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks on sale today by going to this landing page. After you’re done there, be sure to check out this month’s Amazon First Reads Freebies. Every month Amazon allows Prime members to check out brand new eBooks that haven’t been released yet, and for free. This is a great way to expand your library without spending any additional cash. While you can read these eBooks anywhere, the best experience will be on one of the Kindle e-readers. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the latest Kindle Paperwhite 5 e-reader here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!