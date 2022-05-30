Anker Nebula soda can-sized Wi-Fi projectors throw 100+ inch displays, Gold Box from $222

Seth Weintraub -
26% off $222-$370
Anker Nebula sale

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Anker Nebula portable wifi projectors at lowest ever prices. Shipping is free across the board. These soda can-sized projectors have their own battery and run Android TV apps but can also connect to your phone via AirPlay, USB or HDMI. Up to 4 hours battery life.

  • Standard: 854×480 resolution and 100 Lumens, 5W speaker: $221.99
  • Max: 720P 200 lumens 8W speaker: $369.99

With your savings, grab a purpose built tripod for $48 and 120″ projection screen for $27

Anker NEBULA Capsule Max features:

  • HD Viewing: Cutting-edge DLP technology projects a vividly-detailed 720p, 200-ANSI-lumen image up to 100 inches big. Ideal for use in low-light environments.
  • Instant Clarity: Get an ultra-sharp, rectangular image from almost any angle with Capsule Max mini projector’s keystoning in and one second autofocus technology
  • Ideal in the Home: Stay entertained at home with this mini-projector’s 100-inch image. Watch movies, take online classes, or keep the kids entertained with hours of cartoons and educational videos. The possibilities are endless.
  • Smart OS: Download and stream YouTube, Netflix,and more from Nebula Manager Store. Use the Nebula Connect app on your phone to control Netflix on the mini-projector.
  • NOTE: Copyrighted content from Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Capsule Max movie projector to view copyrighted content from these providers. Chromecast is not supported. For peak performance, please update to the latest firmware.

