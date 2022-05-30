Bring a new backyard smoker home at up to 60% off: Camp Chef Vault $99 (Reg. $250), more

For today and tomorrow only, Woot is offering up to 60% off a range of propane and electric smokers. One notable option here is the Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24-inch Vertical Smoker at $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $250 and currently selling for just under $259 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $196, today’s deal is up to $150 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model delivers a heavy-gauge steel wood chip tray housed inside of a 24-inch vault-style exterior with an adjustable heat-control dial, three damper valves, and a built-in door thermometer. There are a pair of adjustable smoking racks as well as a jerky smoking shelf, a water pan, and matchless snap-ignition. Head below for more smoker deals. 

Today’s Woot sale also features a few other options starting from $125 Prime shipped in both the propane and electric categories. We have seen a number of notable smoker deals hit over the last few weeks and this Woot sale is another great chance to land one for the summer at a discount. These models are at the best prices we can find and come in at up to 60% off the going rates. Everything is waiting for you right here

We are also still tracking a new 2022 Amazon low on Pit Boss’ 820-square inch pellet grill if you’re looking for a combo unit. But if it’s a portable cooker you’re after for camping trips and the like, Amazon also has a solid price available on the mini Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill for your outdoor kit at $25 shipped. Swing by our home goods deal hub for more cooking and kitchen offers including this offer on Ninja’s Foodi XL 7-in-1 Air Fryer Grill at $180 shipped

Camp Chef Smoke Vault Vertical Smoker features:

This simple smoker cooks your meat low and slow with a heavy-gauge steel wood chip tray and water pan to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way. Use the Smoke Vault for a variety of foods from ribs to a whole turkey or even baked pies. Fully adjustable heat-control dials, three damper valves, and a door thermometer will help you control internal temperatures throughout the cooking process. Cooking temperatures can vary from 160° F to 350° F.

