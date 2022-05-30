Razer’s BlackWidow Lite TKL mechanical keyboard includes o-rings at $72 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $72 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since early 2021. Built by Razer to have a “zero-compromise” mechanical switch, you’ll find that each keypress delivers a tactile feedback with a quieter click, requiring 45g of actuation force which is “ideal for most gaming and typing experiences.” On top of that, there are included o-ring sound dampeners should you want to reduce key noise, travel distance, and typing fatigue further. Plus, each key is individually backlit with white LEDs for a full brightness experience all around. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for under $19 at Amazon. While that’s a dollar more than you’re saving above, it’s a fantastic pair with the keyboard on sale in today’s lead deal. This is because both your keyboard and mouse would then be controlled by the same PC software, letting your desktop have fewer background programs run and taking less away from the power of your machine.

Don’t forget about the ASUS gaming monitor discounts that we found earlier today. With pricing from $259 and two screen sizes available, you’ll find HDMI and DisplayPort support across the board with a 165Hz tear-free refresh rate also in tow. After that, take a dive into our PC gaming guide for other ways to upgrade your setup on a budget.

Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Zero-Compromise Mechanical Switch for Speed & Accuracy: Razer Orange switch technology provides tactile feedback with a quieter click, requiring 45 G of actuation force; ideal for most gaming and typing experiences

Included O-Ring Sound Dampeners: Further reduces key noise, travel distance, and typing fatigue

Individually Backlit Keys: White LED lighting with full brightness control beyond the customizability of zone-lit keyboards

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!