Sun Joe Gold Box discounts 2030 Max electric pressure washer to $122 (Reg. $169), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Sun Joe electric tools and spring cleaning accessories. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way this time around is the Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 Max Electric Pressure Washer for $122. Down from the usual $169 price tag, today’s offer now sits at the best price in well over a year while matching our previous Gold Box mention from earlier in the year. Perfect for getting your patio, siding, and outside space offically ready for spring, this will make quick work of all the winter grime that may still be hanging around thanks to its 1800W motor that can push out 2030 PSI water pressure. Pair that with 1.76 GPM of water flow and two built-in detergent tanks and you’ll be able to clean just about anything. All while relying on an electric design to kick gas and oil to the curb. Head below for more.

Alongside the lead electric pressure washer sale, Sun Joe also has you covered with some other ways to tidy up your space. Available through the end of the day in the limited-time Gold Box, you’ll find everything from attachments for an existing unit to car cleaning gear like polishing kits, portable vacuums, and more. Everything starts at $12, and delivers some more affordable ways to apply some spring cleaning energy to your ride and more.

Elsewhere in our Green Deals guide to start off the week, we’re still tracking a collection of rare markdowns courtesy of Goal Zero. In its annual sale, you’ll be able to take up to $600 off its popular selection of Yeti power stations which happen to pair with discounts on the companion Nomad solar panels and other accessories for building out an off-grid setup.

Sun Joe 2030 Max Electric Pressure Washer features:

14.5-Amp/1800-watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing) and 1.76 GPM (with nozzle open at minimum pressure) of water flow. Tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more. With two 0.9 L onboard detergent tanks, removable tanks carry and store different types of detergent to simultaneously tackle different cleaning projects. Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

