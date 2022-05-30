Solid price drop now live on Xbox Series S consoles at $240 shipped ($60 off)

Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller AntOnline is now offering Xbox Series S consoles for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $300 and currently on sale for $290 at Amazon (the Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle is down at $285 there), this is $60 off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and $10 under our previous mention. It is still up at the full $300 via Best Buy, for comparison’s sake. This is a new unit with a full warranty with all of the usual accessories and 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included in the box. Alongside the typical 512GB of internal storage, this is another great chance to land a current-generation Xbox console for folks still looking for an upgrade or for Series X owners that need an extra one for the lake house this summer. Head below for more details.

While the bundle above includes one Microsoft wireless gamepad, today also saw a notable price drop hit on the 8Bitdo customizable Pro 2 Xbox Wired Controller at $38. This one works with the brand’s customization software so you can remap the buttons as well as adjust the stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration control, and more.

And here’s more of the latest news and gear in the world of Xbox to browse through:

Xbox Series S features:

Go all-digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever. And when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (membership sold separately or included when you choose Xbox All Access), you get online multiplayer to play with friends and an instant library of 100+ high-quality games, including day one releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Minecraft Dungeons.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!