Dremel Gold Box discounts rotary tools from $79 (Save 20%+), more from $37

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Dremal rotary tools and more with free shipping across the board. Leading the way is the Dremel 8220 12V Cordless Rotary Tool at $79.20. Down from $99, todayâ€™s offer amounts to 20% in savings and on top of delivering a new 2022 low, is the first notable drop since back in December. Sporting a cordless design, this Dremel rotary tool features 12V of power that can ramp up to 30,000 RPM for handling everything from sanding to cutting, engraving, and more. Alongside the rotary tool itself, youâ€™re also getting all of the essential accessories including an assortment of 28 different bits to help kickstart your projects. Head below for more.

Other notable Dremel deals:

Alongside all of todayâ€™s rotary tool kits, another great addition to your setup has to be these Vacmaster wet/dry shop vacs. Tackling tougher messes than your typical vacuum would be able to handle, these discounted offerings start at $59 and let you outfit the garage or home workshop with some versatile cleaning power.

Dremel 8220 12V Rotary Tool features:

The Dremel 8220 variable-speed cordless rotary tool offers the highest performance and versatility of all Dremel cordless rotary tools. The strength of its motor facilitates maximum performance at all speed levels. The ability to use all existing Dremel accessories and attachments let the Dremel 8220 complete a wide range of projects.

