HORI’s wearable neckset delivers 3D surround sound to your PS5 or PC rig at $47 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering the HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset Wearable Speaker for PlayStation and PC for $47.10 shipped. Regularly $120 directly from HORI, this model spent almost all of last year at $100 on Amazon and has, for the most part, jumped between $50 and $100 this year. Today’s deal is the second-best price we have tracked and is within about $5 of the all-time low. Designed to deliver an “immersive virtual 3D surround sound” audio experience to your gaming setup, this around-the-neck speaker system connects your PS4 and DualSense controllers or directly to a PC rig. It also provides two sound settings including Bass Boost Mode and FPS Mode “to heighten even the faintest of noises to quickly detect the location of enemies.” More details below.

If you prefer a more traditional headset, take a look at the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset. It delivers virtual 7.1 surround sound alongside 50mm drivers, memory foam cushioning, and is compatible with just about all console and PC platforms. You can pick up a pair at $40 shipped right now.

Or you can step it up to the regularly $100 SteelSeries Arctis Prime wired gaming headset while it is currently marked down to $61 shipped. Alongside the new Amazon all-time low pricing, this set brings a lightweight steel and aluminum alloy construction with a retractable microphone and much more. Get a closer look at the pricing breakdown and spec sheet in today’s coverage right here.

Head over to our PC gaming deal hub for even more price drops on battlestation upgrades and more.

HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset features:

HORI introduces a revolutionary gaming audio solution- the 3D Surround Gaming Neckset Designed for Playstation 5. The 3D Surround Gaming Neckset Designed for Playstation 5 is a wearable neckset that comfortably rests on the shoulders during gameplay. The neckset is equipped with virtual surround sound and two gaming sound modes–Bass Boost Mode and FPS Mode. Switch to Bass Boost Mode for rich and balanced game audio or switch over to FPS Mode to heighten even the faintest of noises to quickly detect the location of enemies and in-game sounds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!