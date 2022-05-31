Leather duffles and MacBook bags starting from $35 in today’s Gold Box, plus journals from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 22% off a range of leather messenger bags, duffles, journals, backpacks, and more from just over $7. One standout is the Cuero DHK 18 Inch Vintage Handmade Leather Travel Messenger Bag for $55.99 shipped. Listed with a regular price of $95, it more typically sells for $70 at Amazon and is now matching the lowest we have tracked there. This is only the second time we have seen it down this low as well. A full-grain leather build lined with canvas, this model can fit your up to 17-inch laptop and then some. It features a main compartment as well as a pair of smaller sections, four small pockets, and two zippered areas. The adjustable strap is joined by shoulder padding and gold-like hardware throughout. Head below for more.

We are also still tracking some big-time hangover Memorial Day Pad & Quill deals on MacBook carriers. From briefs and book-style cases to its leather stand covers, there are up to 60% in savings to be had here. All fo the details and promo codes you’ll need are waiting for you in our previous coverage alongside everything else in our Mac accessories deal hub.

Cuero DHK Leather Travel Messenger Bag features:

FULL GRAIN LEATHER : Our bags are made from full grain leather and lined with durable canvas and are Handcrafted by skilled craftsmen

DIMENSION : 13 X 18 X 5 (height , width, depth) . Has an outer pocket that can fit about an iPad and other useful stuff easily laptop easily.

STORAGE : With Size 18″ width x 13″ height x 5″ depth ( Fits laptop upto 17.5 inches) , 1 big laptop compartment, 2 small sections and and 4 small pockets in front for cell phones etc plus 2 zipper pockets including one at the back , this bag fits almost everything you need to carry to office, college , school or even an overnight trip.

