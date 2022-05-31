Stalwart’s expansive 39-piece screwdriver and bit set with organizer falls to $19 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 39-piece Screwdriver and Bit Set With Organizer for $19.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally fetches $23 and today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen on Amazon so far this year. This all-in-one DIY screwdriver kit is great for tackling many projects around the house. You’ll find that it includes several screwdrivers of various sizes and tips, with all of them being magnetic. On top of that, there are even more individual bits to be used in other projects. Plus, the included organizer keeps all of the screwdrivers and bits neat and tidy so they’re always ready to grab at a moment’s notice. Keep reading for more.

If you already have plenty of screwdrivers around the house, then consider picking up this WORKPRO 7-piece Pliers Set at Amazon for $19. It’s a bit more budget-friendly than the screwdriver set above and delivers another essential part of any DIY toolkit, making now a great time to pick it up.

Don’t forget about the Dremel Gold Box that’s going on today with deals from $37. Rotary tools like those that Dremel produces are quite versatile in your toolkit and allows you to cut things off, sand, and more. Plus, you can swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save on outfitting your DIY kit.

Stalwart Screwdriver and Bit Set features:

Whether you are working on your car, truck, boat, RV or around the home this set will offer reliable accuracy. These screwdrivers are ideal for home improvement tasks and are a perfect addition to any tool kit! This Stalwart set features magnetic tips and satin finish to allow for ultimate precision, control, and comfort while you are getting the job done.

