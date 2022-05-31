Add the SteelSeries Arctis Prime wired gaming headset to your setup for the new low of $61

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Prime Wired Gaming Headset for $60.99 shipped. Normally going for $99, this 39% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this headset. Compatible with practically any platform with its 3.5mm audio jack, you can detach this cable to make transportation easier without the risk of damaging it. The headset is constructed from lightweight steel and aluminum alloy to maximize durability while keeping it light enough to remain comfortable during those long gaming sessions. The built-in microphone can be retracted into the earcup when not in use and is Discord Certified so you can be certain your teammates will hear you clearly. There are on-earcup controls for volume adjustment and microphone muting as well. You can learn more by checking out our launch coverage and review.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40 instead. The microphone with this headset will also retract into the earcup when not in use and also features lightweight aluminum construction. It uses the same 3.5mm audio jack that will allow it to be used across practically any platform. When you use this headset on a Windows machine, you get access to virtual 7.1 surround sound so you can hear where your enemies are coming from. Controls are not on the earcup like the SteelSeries headset, but are in-line on the audio cable. The padding on the earcups is infused with cooling gel to help increase the comfort level.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Right now you can pick up a Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL mechanical keyboard for just $72, the lowest price we’ve seen since early 2021.

SteelSeries Arctis Prime Wired Gaming Headset features:

Every aspect of the Arctis Prime headset was meticulously designed with a single goal in mind: victory. Co-developed with the world’s leading competitive players, the Arctis Prime headset has advanced high fidelity audio drivers, lightweight durable metal construction, noise-isolating ear cushions, noise-canceling Discord-certified mic, detachable 3.5mm cable, on-headset controls.

