Stay active this summer with Retrospec stand-up paddleboards from $240 (Up to $70 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering 20% or more off Retrospec stand-up paddleboards just in-time for your summer getaways, the lake house, and more. You can land the Retrospec Weekender-Nano 8-foot Inflatable Stand Up Paddleboard bundle for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $60 off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This one is rated for folks up to 140-pounds and you’ll find some of the larger options on sale down below. Made from ArmorStrength PVC, it also comes with a paddle, carry bag, high-pressure dual action pump, removable fins, leash, and waterproof phone case. Head below for deals on the larger model.

While the model above is great for the kids, if you need something with a stronger build, the 10-foot models can handle up to 275-pounds and are now starting at $279.99 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $350 over the last several months, this is $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. The specs and included extras are essentially the same on this model, just in a 10-foot form-factor rated for larger adults and the like.

You can browse through today’s SUP Gold Box landing page for additional models that are now marked down as well as a plethora of colorway options and more.

Another notable way to support your outdoor adventures and camping trips this year is with a trusty power station to charge your devices and run small appliances. This morning saw the Jackery portable power stations go on sale with up to $255 in savings across a range of its Explorer lineup. The deals start from $255 shipped and you can get a closer look at everything right here.

Retrospec Stand Up Paddleboard features:

Designed for every excursion, big and small! 8′ x 30″ x 4″ and can hold up to 140 lbs. Weighs only 14 lbs when inflated for easy transport.

Topped with a textured and comfortable EVA deck for secure paddling while on deck. Plus, Weekender-Nano is dog-friendly! Features six handles (three on each side) so you can easily move your board from place to place.

Easily deflate and roll your board when not in use. When deflated and rolled, Weekender-Nano measures at only 11″x36″. Stash it anywhere from your car, the front-hall closet, or your garage.

Constructed from durable, ArmorStrength PVC. A tough build means solid and safer boards. Compared to traditional SUPs, Retrospec iSUPs fare better when in contact with rocks, shoals, and any dings that occur along the way.

