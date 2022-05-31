Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: You are Hope, Earth Atlantis, Kenshō, more

This morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now waiting for you down below. On top of those, we are also tracking solid price drops on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases as well as ongoing holiday offers on Apple Watch Series 7 and everything else waiting in our Apple deal hub. Today’s iOS app collection is headlined by titles such as You are Hope, Earth Atlantis, gTasks Pro for Google Tasks, Kenshō, and more. Head below for a complete look at Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Chore Champion – Chore Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Stellarium Mobile – Star Map: FREE (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Triad Smash: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Manual Camera – Full Controls: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $24, Xbox Couch Co-Op sale up to 75% off, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Pedometer. Walker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iColorama: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Kauldron Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Money Monitor Pro: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Graphing Calculator 4: $20 (Reg. $40)

More on You Are Hope:

It’s not the same game though. You are Hope’s gameplay and online worlds are separate from OHOL’s, and the emphasis is more on the need to collaborate peacefully with other players in order to survive and evolve. Your task is to rebuild civilization from scratch, together with other players and across countless generations. One important thing you do in this game is to name your children (who are also players). “You are Hope” is what a mother would say when she gives the name ‘Hope’ to her baby.

