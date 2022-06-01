Popular AquaSonic electric toothbrush with 2.5-yrs. of replacement heads now $25 (Reg. $40)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Care Daily (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 38% off its popular electric toothbrush bundles. You can land the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush kit in various colorways for $24.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is 38% off, $5 under the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. While it might not say Oral-B on it, this is easily among the most popular solutions otherwise and it packs in a ton of value you won’t get with the big name brands. Alongside eight replacement brush heads (roughly 2.5 years before you’ll need more), this package includes the electric toothbrush, a wireless charger, and a travel case. All of the most important features are present here including the built-in timer and a pressure sensor. More details below.

One of the best options out there that will get you closer to the experience AquaSonic delivers for less is the Philips One. The battery-powered model starts from under $20 Prime shipped to deliver an electric toothbrush for about $5 less. Just keep in mind, there’s no extra brush heads here and you’ll need to replace the batteries, further highlighting the value today’s lead deal brings to your oral care routine.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch with some smart features, Oral-B’s Genius Electric Toothbrush with the LED SmartRing is still on sale at Amazon. This smartphone-connected solution is currently going for $100 shipped, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked all year. You can get a full breakdown of its features as well as more details on the price in our previous coverage from late last week. Then swing by our home goods hub for additional deals on household essentials, kitchen gear, and much more.

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Toothbrush features:

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!