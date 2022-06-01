Add the FitRx PowerBell Adjustable Kettlebell to your home gym at $63 shipped (Reg. $100)

Walmart is now offering the FitRx PowerBell Quick Select Adjustable Kettlebell for $62.84 shipped. Regularly $100, this is more than 37% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it might not be the popular Bowflex adjustable kettlebell, that one fetches a regular price of $150 these days and is currently marked down to $119, or $19 above the 2022 low. The FitRx delivers a similar experience for less with a quick select mechanism that adjusts the weight from between 18 and 35-pounds to both grow with you on your fitness journey and support a wide range of exercises. It features a steel construction and a “wide handle grip” to carry a series of magnetic plates to adjust the weight. More details below.

While it might not be quite as elegant a system to some folks’ taste, the rugged Apex Adjustable Exercise Kettlebell comes in at just over $50 shipped on Amazon right now. This model provides settings between 20 and 50 pounds with a solid cast-iron construction and a reinforced powder coating.

If you’re also looking to get a workout in on your bike this summer, we are tracking a solid price drop on the Allen Sports vehicle rack today at $49 shipped. This regularly $75 or more accessory, locks on to your trailer hitch, can support up to three bikes at once, and will fold down when you’re not using it. Get a closer look at how it works as well as the pricing breakdown in this morning’s coverage right here. And then hit up our sports and fitness hub for more.

FitRx PowerBell Adjustable Kettlebell features:

Always get the perfect workout with the FitRx PowerBell! This adjustable kettlebell features multiple weight configurations that are easy and convenient to use. The magnetic locking pin can be easily adjusted to select the desired weight for your workout routine, ranging from the 18 lb. handle to all three inner weights for a total of 35 lbs. The FitRx PowerBell is consciously designed to save space in your home gym or living room allowing for complete customization and versatility, without the bulk and expense of having multiple kettlebells.

