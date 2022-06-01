GIGABYTE AERO 17 laptop with 120Hz 4K 1000-nit mini-LED display + RTX 3070 Ti now $401 off

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE AERO 17 XE5 Laptop with i7/16GB/2TB/RTX 3070 Ti for $2,499 shipped. Down from $2,900, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This laptop is made for both creatives and gamers with some pretty impressive specs across the board. You’ll find that the massive 17.3-inch 4K display boasts a mini-LED design and 120Hz refresh rate with a DisplayHDR 1000 certification. All of this is powered by the latest 12th Generation i7-12700HK processor as well as an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, which will easily drive the system for both gaming and video editing. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 4 ports, another USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C output, a dedicated power input, and a headphone combo jack. Head below for more.

If you already have a desktop setup that just needs a bit more power, then consider picking up the RTX 3080 OC 12GB for $1,200 at Amazon. It’s from ASUS ROG Strix, which is my favorite GPU manufacturer personally. I love the look and the fact that they come from the factory overclocked thanks to the impressive cooling that ASUS is able to pack onto them. The RTX 3080 will deliver more power than the 3070 Ti in today’s lead deal, you’ll just need a desktop and power supply capable of handling it already.

Don’t forget that Crucial’s 6,600MB/s P5 Plus 2TB gaming SSD is on sale for its second-best price at Amazon right now. Currently available for $228, you’d normally spend $300 for this SSD which can move data at 6.6GB/s. Plus, our PC gaming guide is a great way to find other ways to save on upgrading your desk setup.

GIGABYTE AERO 17 XE5 Laptop features:

  • NVIDIA 30 Series GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6, Boost Clock 1035MHz, Maximum Graphics Power 105 W
  • Intel 12th Gen Ready: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700HK (2.3GHz~4.6GHz)
  • DDR4 Ready: DDR4 4800 8GB*2, 2x DDR5 Slots – Max 64GB, 2TB Storage
  • Cutting-Edge Display: 17.3″ Thin Bezel 4K/UHD 3840×2160 miniLED 120Hz Display, VESA DisplayHDR 1000
  • Next Gen Interface: Windows 11 Pro, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+), Bluetooth V5.2

