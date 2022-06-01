Take your bikes on adventures this summer with Allen’s Hitch Vehicle Rack at $49 (Reg. $75+)

Amazon is now offering the Allen Sports 3-Bike Hitch Vehicle Bike Rack for $49 shipped. Also matched at Walmart where it carries a regular price of $100. The lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year, it has sold for between $75 and $84 across 2022 with one drop to $67. Ready to safely pack up the bikes and take them on your summer adventures this year and beyond, this model is compatible with a 1.25- or 2-inch trailer hitch alongside delivering a 16-inch carry arm that secures bikes via Allen’s patented tie down system. The whole system features a folding mechanism to get it out of the way when not in use with a steel construction that only takes about 5 minutes to setup, according to Allen Sports. More details below. 

Allen Sports is one of the more popular names in the product category and today’s lead deal is among its most affordable models with the trailer hitch setup. But it might also be worth checking out its trunk-mounted model that secures two bikes at under $33 shipped. Featuring a similar steel construction and tie down system, it is designed for “sedans, hatchbacks, minivans, and SUVs.” Get a closer look at the specs right here

And speaking of your outdoor adventures, be sure to swing by our latest roundup of multi-tools and pocket knives featuring models from Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and Kershaw stating from $9 Prime shipped. You might also want to consider throwing this mini Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill in the trunk before you head out to the campsite while it’s marked down to $25 shipped at Amazon right now. Everything you need to know is waiting in our previous coverage

Allen Sports 3-Bike Hitch Vehicle Bike Rack features:

  • 3 bike rack fits vehicles with either a 1.25 or 2 inch trailer hitch
  • 16 inch long carry arms individually secure bicycles with Allen’s patented tie down system
  • Folding carry arms quickly drop out of the way when rack is not in use
  • Rack sets up and installs in less than 5 minutes
  • Sturdy steel construction with black powder coat finish; Lifetime warranty
  • Allen’s warranty does not cover items purchased through third-party sellers

