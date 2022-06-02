AquaSonic 2-pack electric toothbrushes with 10 brush heads now start from $34 (Reg. $50+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 51% off popular AquaSonic electric toothbrushes. This time around we are seeing the 2-pack AquaSonic Duo Ultra Whitening Wireless Electric Toothbrush bundles starting from $33.96 shipped. Regularly $50, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and is only the second time we have seen it down this low in 2022. You’re looking at a pair of electric toothbrushes with 30-day battery life alongside ten brush heads, a dual wireless charger, a pair of travel cases, and more. Each of which include three brushing modes as well as the usual timers and pressure sensors. More details below.

While you only get one brush handle, a notable alternative with an arguably even more modern look is the Philips One by Sonicare Toothbrush. The rechargeable model sells for around $30 with the battery-powered models going for just under $20 Prime shipped. You’re not going to get all of those extra brush heads taking this route, as is usually the case with the big name brands, but they do come in at under the price of today’s Gold Box lead deals.

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on the Bluetooth-equipped Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush if you’re looking for a more high-tech solution. This one connects with a companion app to deliver a customizable LED SmartRing and progress feedback alongside a series of brushing modes, a travel case, and the charger you’ll need to juice it back up. Now matching the Amazon 2022 low, you can take a closer look at the feature set and pricing breakdown in our previous deal coverage right here.

AquaSonic Duo features:

Complete Oral Care for 2 – AquaSonic Duo provides complete oral care in one simple countertop setup. Duo features 2 modern smart toothbrushes with the latest oral care technologies including ultrasonic 40,000 vibration per minute motors, true wireless charging, 4 unique modes including modes for whitening teeth and gum health, 30 day battery life, in sleek midnight black and optic white brush handles. Duo comes with 12 additional accessories including 10 DuPont brush heads and 2 travel cases.

