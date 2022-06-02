BenQ’s new 32-inch 4K 144Hz IPS monitor sees first discount at $996.50 (Save $103)

Amazon is currently offering the BenQ MOBIUZ 32-inch 4K 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor (EX3210U) for $996.49 shipped. Released for $1,100 back in February, this $103.50 in savings marks the first discount we’ve seen for this monitor. Coming with a 4K IPS panel capable of running at a 144Hz refresh rate, the BenQ MOBIUZ gaming monitor is the perfect addition to any gamer’s setup. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support is present on this monitor to make sure that you won’t experience any tearing due to the high refresh rate which can take away from the gaming experience. In terms of color space coverage, this BenQ monitor has 99% of the Adobe RGB and 98% of the DCI-P3 gamuts. The two HDMI 2.1 ports will allow you to connect the latest consoles and run at 4K144Hz natively and can even utilize Variable Refresh Rate. There is a single DisplayPort 1.4 port as well. This monitor also comes with the VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification alongside BenQ’s proprietary HDRi technology to make sure you’re getting a great HDR experience based on local light levels. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash but retain similar features, you could instead go with BenQ’s 27-inch 1440p 165Hz IPS MOBIUZ Gaming Monitor for $400. This monitor is a step down in terms of size and resolution, but you retain the high refresh rate, which is even slightly higher at 165Hz, and AMD FreeSync Premium support. That BenQ HDRi technology is also present with this smaller monitor so you can still get great HDR performance. You won’t have HDMI 2.1 on this monitor, rather you will get two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 port. The VESA DisplayHDR certification of this 27-inch monitor is at the 400 level, a step down from the 600 of the featured monitor here.

Right now you can pick up the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti OC Edition graphics card for $800, a new low price we’ve seen for this model. If you’ve been waiting for GPU prices to get down to more reasonable prices, as I have, now is the time to take advantage of these overall lower prices.

BenQ MOBIUZ 32-inch 4K 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor features:

Experience endless immersion with EX3210U 31.5” UHD IPS 144Hz HDMI2.1 gaming monitor. This display is purpose-built to amplify intensity with HDRi, Game Mode, and other visual optimizers, along with stellar treVolo speakers. Plus, BenQ proprietary eye-care and the ergonomic adjustable stand look out for your comfort while you’re focused on the action.

