Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Lock’s Quest, WASTELAND!, Battle Chasers, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Thursday edition of the best iOS app deals is now live. Today’s software offers join this morning’s iPhone 12/mini sale alongside price drops on iPhone SE starting from $470 and everything in our Apple deal hub as well. Highlights among the app discounts include titles like Lock’s Quest, WASTELAND!, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Behind the Frame, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WASTELAND!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Control Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Crossroads: Roguelike RPG: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KinoGlitch: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock’s Quest: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Behind the Frame: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: RPG Sword of Elpisia: $5 (Reg. $7)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $47, Switch Sports $42, Just Dance $20, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Resume App: Fast CV Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Search Ace Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Room 1309: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Freezer: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: HomeDash: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Flight Update Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

More on Lock’s Quest:

Prepare your defenses and battle against the Clockwork horde in the next generation remake of the critically acclaimed console title, Lock’s Quest! You play as Lock, a boy who stumbles upon an invasion of his village, which triggers a wider war between Kingdom Force and a revived Clockwork Army, led by the nefarious Lord Agony. A gripping story unfolds as you progress through 75 days of warfare, across a dozen unique maps, aided by a collection of turrets, traps and special attacks. Experience the game in unprecedented quality, with a first-class soundtrack, new high-resolution portraits, and revised gameplay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sparklite, Dead C...
9to5Toys Daily: June 2, 2022 – Save on iPhone 12 mini...
LEGO officially confirms price increases coming to most...
Finally turn RTX on with the ROG Strix 3070 Ti GPU OC E...
Marshall’s water-resistant Stockwell II Speaker w...
Bundle Amazon’s new Echo Show 15 with a free Echo...
Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with 3 month subsc...
AquaSonic 2-pack electric toothbrushes with 10 brush he...
Load more...
Show More Comments