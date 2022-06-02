Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Lock’s Quest, WASTELAND!, Battle Chasers, more

Your Thursday edition of the best iOS app deals is now live. Today’s software offers join this morning’s iPhone 12/mini sale alongside price drops on iPhone SE starting from $470 and everything in our Apple deal hub as well. Highlights among the app discounts include titles like Lock’s Quest, WASTELAND!, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Behind the Frame, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WASTELAND!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Control Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Crossroads: Roguelike RPG: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KinoGlitch: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock’s Quest: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Behind the Frame: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: RPG Sword of Elpisia: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Resume App: Fast CV Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Search Ace Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Room 1309: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Freezer: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: HomeDash: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Flight Update Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

Prepare your defenses and battle against the Clockwork horde in the next generation remake of the critically acclaimed console title, Lock’s Quest! You play as Lock, a boy who stumbles upon an invasion of his village, which triggers a wider war between Kingdom Force and a revived Clockwork Army, led by the nefarious Lord Agony. A gripping story unfolds as you progress through 75 days of warfare, across a dozen unique maps, aided by a collection of turrets, traps and special attacks. Experience the game in unprecedented quality, with a first-class soundtrack, new high-resolution portraits, and revised gameplay.

