Chefman’s stainless steel Panini Press Grill just hit the Amazon 2022 low at $22 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker $21.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, it more recently has sold for between $27 and $32 with today’s deal being the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year at Amazon. Featuring a stainless steel and black aesthetic, this model can press up to two sandwiches as well as burgers, steaks, veggies and more with a 180-degree hinge. The floating lid is joined by skid-resistant feet, non-stick grill plates, and a removable drip tray for easy cleaning. It is also one of the more attractive models in its class if you ask me. More details below.

While today’s lead deal yields one of the most affordable solutions out there, you can save even more with the George Foreman Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press. This delivers a similar experience as the model above in a somewhat basic-looking package, but it also comes in at under $15 Prime shipped.

For something more substantial, we also just spotted a new Amazon all-time low on the family-size Elite Gourmet Air Fry Oven. This one delivers 24.5-quarts of cooking space at a price that undercuts the 10-quart models from the big brands. Now marked down to just over $100 shipped, you can browse through the feature set and pricing details in our deal post right here before heading over to our home goods hub for even more cooking offers.

Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill features:

HUNGRY FOR A SANDWICH? With just the push of a button, this Grill-Panini Press Combo can be used to press your custom sandwich or open at 180 degrees for grilling burgers, steaks, veggies and anything else you’re craving quickly and easily! Use it as a panini press for perfectly crisped bread- no cooking spray required.

ADJUSTABLE FOR ANY OCCASION: Floating hinge adjusts to accommodate any size sandwich – thick or thin. Closed cooking surface of 5.5” x 8.75” is ideal for two sandwiches, while lay-flat surface of 10” x 8.75” can accommodate a variety of food. Great for a quick meal, summer party or a family event.

COMPACT SIZE: Ideal for small kitchen spaces, dorm rooms, offices, and even bringing on road trips! The compact size takes up little counter or shelf space making storing your contact grill easy.

