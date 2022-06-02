Bundle Amazon’s new Echo Show 15 with a free Echo Show 5 for $250 (Save $85)

Amazon is now bundling its new Echo Show 15 Smart Display with an Echo Show 5 for $249.99 shipped. Entering at list price for the larger of the two Alexa displays, you’re getting the smaller counterpart valued at $85 practically for free. This is only the second chance to save on the flagship display since its launch last fall. Delivering Amazon’s largest screen-based Alexa experience yet, the new Echo Show 15 is fittingly centered around a wall-mountable 15.6-inch screen. You’ll find all of the usual hands-free voice control access for commanding smart home devices and the like, as well as some more novel features allowed by the screen form-factor. The new Visual ID feature will automatically adjust content based on who’s in the room, and the larger display now supports a refreshed widget system for showing off family reminders, photos, and much more. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Stepping down to a smaller form-factor, the Echo Show 8 2nd Gen is also seeing a notable Amazon discount today. Currently sitting at $130, this one delivers a more nightstand- or countertop-friendly form-factor thanks to the 8-inch display, and packs a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. You can also dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

While our smart home guide is packed with all of the week’s other best deals for your Alexa setup, we’re also notably tracking some savings for those in the Assistant ecosystem. Dropping in price for the first time this year, the Google Nest Mini smart speaker is down to a new 2022 low at $30 from its usual $49 price tag.

Amazon Echo Show 15 features:

Reimagine how your family stays organized and entertained with a personalized smart display that helps keep everyone on track and in sync. You can mount it on a wall or display it with a compatible stand in portrait or landscape orientation. Choose the widgets you see on the home screen so you can glance at the information that’s most important to you and your family.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!