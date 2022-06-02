EVGA’s SuperNOVA G6 fully modular power supplies hit new low starting at $90 (Save 36%)

Amazon is currently offering two EVGA SuperNova G6 Power Supplies at the all-time low prices we’ve seen with the 750 Watt option going for $89.99 and the 1000 Watt option going for $139.99. Both of these power supplies will get free shipping and prices are matched at Newegg for both the 750W and 1000W PSUs. The 750W normally goes for $140, as it does from EVGA directly, and the 1000W is normally $190 on Amazon but currently goes for $175 from EVGA. These power supplies come in at just 140mm long and are fully modular so you only use the cables that you need, which will lead to a cleaner setup overall. One benefit of the SuperNOVA G6 line is its ECO mode switch that will turn off the fan when under low loads which will lead to prolonged life and quieter operation. The 80 Plus Gold certification means these power supplies will operate with 91% efficiency or higher under typical loads. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the EVGA 750 GQ 80 Plus Gold Semi-Modular Power Supply for $70. The semi-modular nature of this supply means it has a 24-pin motherboard power connector permanently attached, but the CPU, GPU, SATA, and Peripheral connectors are optional. For most people, a semi-modular PSU is what I would recommend since the cables that are attached are ones you’d need anyways and you still get the benefit of not using cables that are not needed. When it comes to PSUs in the 1000W range, you really won’t find them under $140 from reputable brands.

EVAG SuperNOVA G6 Power Supply features:

The EVGA SuperNOVA G6 power supplies feature a new platform design, using new materials and better layout placement to achieve greater performance with extremely low ripple and noise in an even smaller chassis. With a full-bridge, LLC Resonant Rectification, and DC-DC design, the SuperNOVA G6 provides rock-solid stability, relentless efficiency, and extremely tight voltage regulation.

