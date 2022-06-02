JBL’s cinematic Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headset now $80 (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headset for $79.95 shipped. This set hit Amazon back in October with a regular price of $100. Today’s deal is 20% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the same price drop you’ll find at GameStop right now. This set brings JBL’s cinematic QuantumSOUND to your battlestation with 40mm drivers and 22 hours of wireless battery life before you’ll need to use the USB charging cable. The “lightweight headband” and PU-wrapped memory foam ear cushions support the detachable directional voice focus boom mic alongside a convenient mute feature in case “you need to run silent for a secret mission in the real world.” Hit up our review of the JBL Quantum 800 set to get an idea of what the higher models in the lineup have to offer. Then, head below for more price drops on the JBL headsets starting from $50.

While not at the lowest we have tracked, Amazon is also offering price drops on the Quantum ONE, 200, 300, and 400 models right now with deals starting from $50 shipped and ranging all the way up to $250. Many of these deals are also available over at GameStop right now as well.

JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

When split-second timing is key, you can’t be tied down to your system. Gaming grade lossless 2.4GH wireless gives you total freedom of movement, with no audio drops in the heat of battle.

From the quietest footsteps to the loudest laser blasts, JBL’s cinematic QuantumSOUND signature makes every scene epic. Powered by 40mm drivers, the JBL Quantum 350 Wireless fully immerses you in the game for a true competitive edge.

Even when games get noisy, the JBL Quantum 350 Wireless’s detachable, directional voice focus boom mic means your squad will always hear you clearly. There’s also a handy mute feature if you need to run silent for a secret mission in the real world.

