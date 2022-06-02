Set your sights on KontrolFreek’s Call of Duty Xbox Thumbstick grips at $13.50 (New low)

KontrolFreek’s Amazon storefront is now offering its Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks for Xbox One and Xbox Series X for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This Lightning deal will be live for another 10 hours or until stock runs dry. Regularly $20, this is 32% off, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. KontrolFreek’s thumb grips are easily some of the best you’ll find, adding 10.2mm of height on your stock Xbox gamepad sticks. They are designed to increase player precision by reducing “the amount of force required for movements, decreasing hand fatigue, and improving accuracy” with a flat-top laser-etched design. And here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 as well as the Godzilla vs Kong content update. Additional details below. 

If you would prefer to go for a concave set of KontrolFreek grips, the Inferno kit is currently selling for $11 Prime shipped. They work essentially the same as the model above for Xbox One and Xbox Series X controllers just with a lower 9.9 mm profile and the more curved form-factor. 

This morning also saw 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions drop down to just over $25 with free digital delivery. Typically $40 or more as of late, this is the lowest price around from a trustworthy source to extend your existing subscription for another 3 months. Dive into our coverage right here for more and be sure to check out the details on all of the Ubisoft titles landing on Microsoft’s on-demand game streaming service while you’re at it. 

KontrolFreek Performance Thumbstick features:

  • KONTROLFREEK PERFORMANCE THUMBSTICKS – are the world’s most advanced thumb grips. They provide an advantage in gameplay by increasing the controller’s arc distance and maximizing agility, accuracy and grip.
  • ORIGINAL CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD DESIGN – with an unfailing, red-on-black color scheme
  • TWO HYBRID, HIGH-RISE PERFORMANCE THUMBSTICKS – flat surface adds 10.2 mm of height to your stock sticks
  • ADDED HEIGHT FOR ADDED PRECISIONS – high-rise stem reduces the amount of force required for movements, decreasing hand fatigue, and improving accuracy

