Lamicall’s magnetic adhesive headphone hanger drops 35% for limited time at $8.50

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront is now offering its Adhesive Headphone Holder Hook Mount for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal that will be around for another 9 hours or until it sells out. Regularly $13, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This sleek, magnetic fold-out hanger hook adheres to “smooth, clean, dry, and oil-free” surfaces to provide a neat and tidy home for your headphones. It is covered with a soft rubber pad to protect your head gear as well as to prevent slipping and can even be used to hang cables or just about anything else you can get on there (that’s similar in weight to a set of headphones) off the side of desks, cabinets, and more. Additional details below.

A more affordable solution that will get a set of headphones (or two) hidden right up underneath of a desk is the 6amLifestyle model we reviewed previously. It is currently selling for $7 Prime shipped on Amazon and provides two ways to attach it to your desk (or something of that nature) with both 3M adhesive pads and screws found in the package. Get a closer look at how it works right here.

Speaking of headphones, be sure to browse through some of the models we have on sale right now in the list below as well as our hands-on review of the Monolith M1000ANC set.

Lamicall Adhesive Headphone Mount features:

Cannot be used for painting/ whitewashing wall. Will fall down soon if paste to the wall. Please make sure the surface is smooth, clean, dry and oilless, and hang on your headphone after 24 hours to ensure the hanger is firmly stuck. Max total weight: 500g. The headset holder with a magnet that can adsorption by magnetic force when it is not in use. The headphone arm is covered with soft rubber pad to protect your headset form slipping and scratching, and will not damage your headphone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!