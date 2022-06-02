New Amazon low hits KeySmart’s SafeBlade key tool at just $5 Prime shipped (50% off)

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its SafeBlade key multi-tool for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10 directly from KeySmart, this is 50% off, $2 under our previous mention, and the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. Designed with safety in mind, this key-shaped tool delivers a cutting edge made to “safely open packages and boxes without cutting or damaging your finger in the process.” It is roughly the same size as the rest of the typical keys in your pocket with a cutout to slide directly onto your existing ring and is made of a “very sturdy PA46 material.” More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything quite like this at any price and at just $5, it’s likely worth a shot anyway. There really isn’t very many miniature tools worth your time out there for less than this, but it might be worth taking a look at the Samest Mini Multitool Pliers at $5. It’s hard to imagine it having a build quality as nice as the KeySmart SafeBlade, but it is also far more versatile with 14 built-in tools.

If you’re looking for a more substantial cutting edge for your summer adventures and EDC this summer, take a look at the Kershaw Ember 2-inch Drop Point pocket knife. We just spotted a new Amazon 2022 low on this model at $22 Prime shipped, delivering a Titanium Cabro-Nitride blade and stainless steel handle at its most affordable price of the year. Head over to our deal post for a closer look at the feature list while you’re at it. And then check out today’s cooler bag Gold Box sale to bolster your outdoor kit this summer as well.

More on the KeySmart SafeBlade:

DESIGNED WITH SAFETY IN MIND – Our package opener is designed to help you safely open packages and boxes without cutting or damaging your finger in the process.

UNIQUE DESIGN – Our product has been designed with a key shape; and will fit seamlessly on your keychain or inside your KeySmart just as any ordinary key would.

EXTREMELY DURABLE – Our safe cutter is made of a very sturdy PA46 material and is built to last! The blade will cut through reinforced tape easily, but won’t penetrate the skin in the event of a mishap.

FINGER-FRIENDLY – Our product will help you to safeguard your fingers from being damaged in the package opening process; a damaged finger nobody whats that; with care, we will be there.

