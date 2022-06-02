PNY’s XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4 Internal SSDs now at Amazon all-time lows starting from $65

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $64.99 shipped. Originally $110, this one settled out at $80 for most of last year before falling to $70 back in March and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also still find the 1TB version matching the Amazon all-time low at $115 shipped, down from the $145 or more it fetched last year. Featuring an NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, it can move data at up to 5,600MB/s in an M.2 form-factor. PNY says it is ideal for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads” alongside the included 5-year warranty it ships with. Head below for more details.

While today’s lead deal is already at the bottom-end in terms of pricing on a modern 500GB internal solution, you can score the SK hynix Gold P31 500GB PCIe NVMe Gen3 2280 SSD for less. This one isn’t quite as fast, but if you’re looking to save even more, it comes in at $62 shipped on Amazon with the same M.2 form-factor and 5-year warranty.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch however, we are still tracking a series of other higher-end internal SSD options on sale right now. Those include the 1TB CORSAIR MP600 and the Crucial’s 6,600MB/s P5 Plus 2TB Gaming model. Just be sure to also scope out the offer still live on the WD_BLACK PS5 and PC-ready heatsink 2TB SN850 gaming SSD while it’s at the Amazon all-time low of $270 shipped as well.

PNY XLR8 500GB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the ultra high performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 5,600MB/s seq. read and 2,600MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads

