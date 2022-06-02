ROCCAT’s Vulcan TKL Pro Gaming Keyboard with optical mechanical switches hits $99.50

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Gaming Keyboard for $99.59 shipped. Down from $120 to $160, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, coming in at 38% off. With ROCCAT’s Titan Switch Optical, you’ll find the speed of optical technology with a linear mechanical feel. You’ll find this keyboard comes in a tenkeyless form factor that makes it more compact for setups without as much room. On top of that, there’s a tactile volume dial and mute button so you can turn your computer up or down while gaming with ease. Plus, the Easy-Shift+ tech adds a second function to compatible keys so you can assign various tasks to keystrokes. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Put your savings toward the ROCCAT Kone AIMO PC Gaming Mouse which is a great pair with your new mouse. Being from ROCCAT, both the mouse and keyboard listed here will work together and utilize the same software on your computer. With a 16,000 DPI sensor and 23 programmable keys for $50 at Amazon, making it a great way to utilize some of your savings.

Further upgrade your gaming setup by picking up the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti while it’s on sale at a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Down $100 from its normal $900 going rate, the GPU is down to $800 right now and delivers plenty of power to your setup for playing your favorite games.

ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Gaming Keyboard features:

OPTICAL SPEED, LINEAR MECHANICAL FEEL – ROCCAT’s new linear Titan Switch Optical actuates at the speed of light for a whole new level of speed and responsiveness, whilst retaining the signature keystroke feel of mechanical

TENKEYLESS FORM FACTOR – This smaller factor allows for a larger pad and a bigger range of mouse movements, improving your aiming accuracy

ADVANCED ANTI-GHOSTING – Technology optimized for gamers to ensure every key stroke of the most-used keys is registered – no matter how frantic the action gets

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!