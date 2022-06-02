TOURIT’s Cooler Backpack keeps drinks cold at $29 (2022 low), ice packs and more from $9.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Diamond Star (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 35% off a range of TOURIT cooler bags and backpacks for your summer day trips and camping excursions this summer. You can score the TOURIT Cooler Backpack from $29.01 shipped in various colorways. Listed with a regular price of $42 or more, depending on the color, they have most recently sold for around $37 and are now at the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Providing enough space to carry 30 cans, they feature an insulated interior made of a leak-proof 600 Oxford liner. According to TOURIT, they are capable of keeping drinks and food hot or cold for up to 16 hours alongside a pair of mesh side pockets, a beer opener on the strap, and additional compartments for accessories. Head below for more deals and details.

Browse through the rest of today’s TOURIT Gold Box cooler sale right here. Starting from just over $9.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you’ll find a host of other cooler backpacks and bags as well as reusable ice packs to keep the drinks and snacks cold for your day at the beach, on long car rides, and the rest of your summertime adventures.

If you’re looking to bring the bikes along with you as well, you’ll want to check out this deal we spotted on this Allen Sports hitch rack. It can safely transport up to three bikes on the back of your vehicle and is now down at $49 shipped on Amazon. It features a 16-inch carry arm with Allen’s patented tie down system and can fold down when not in use. Everything you need to know is waiting right here.

TOURIT Cooler Backpack features:

600 Oxford+High-density Foam+Leak-proof Liner

Light yet Durable: Made of leak resistant, durable fabric, best lightweight backpack with cooler for picnics, road/ beach trips, hiking, camping, fishing, cycling, hunting, perfect gift for men women.

Large Capacity Coolers: 13.0″ x 7.5″ x 15.8″ / 33cm x 19cm x 40cm (L x W x H), Weight: 1.1 pounds / 500g, can hold up to 30 cans(330ml), own enough space for all your necessities.

Leakproof Insulated Backpack: Insulation material and leak-proof liner inside of the cooler backpacks work together to make sure anti-leaking and keep food hot/ cold for 16 hours.

