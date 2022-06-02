Serenade around the campfire with Fender acoustic guitars from $139 (Up to $130 off), more

Adorama is now offering a series of notable deals on Fender acoustic and electric guitars with up to $200 in savings. First up, you can score the Fender FSR CC-60S Concert Acoustic Guitar for $139 shipped. Regularly $229 or currently fetching $230 at Guitar Center, this is $90 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Ready to help you serenade friends and family around the campfire this summer, this one is a notable option for both veterans looking to keep the pricey gear indoors and beginners getting their hands around the neck for the first time. It features a smaller concert-sized body with a Cedar top, Mahogany back, and a 12-inch Walnut fingerboard. The chrome die-cast tuners and pearloid dot inlays are a nice touch as well. Head below for more Fender guitar deals. 

More Fender guitar deals:

Alongside all of the deals you’ll find in Amazon’s musical instrument section right now, we are also tracking a solid price drop on AKAI’s RGB USB MIDI controller. Be sure to check out some of our latest content creator gear coverage below as well:

Fender Concert Acoustic Guitar features:

Compact and comfortable, the CC-60S is ideal for beginning players. The smaller concert-sized body is easy to maneuver in any playing position, with an articulate voice that’s great for fingerpicking. Its tuneful solid cedar top, easy-to-play neck, and mahogany back and sides make the CC-60S a perfect choice for the beach, the patio or the coffeehouse.

