AZIO’s typewriter-inspired dual connectivity mechanical keyboard reaches new low of $165

Amazon is currently offering the AZIO Retro Compact Mechanical Keyboard for $165.06 shipped. Normally going for $230, this 28% discount marks a new all-time low and beats our previous mention by $7. While there are thousands of mechanical keyboards out there, there are not many quite like this one. Taking design cues from vintage typewriters, this keyboard is constructed from a genuine leather top plate with mechanical round keys with a tactile clicky feel and backlit lettering. Compatible with PC and Mac, you can easily swap keycaps between the different PC and Mac controls and can be toggled by a switch on the back of the keyboard. You can also choose between using Bluetooth or the USB-C port to connect to computers. If you’re looking for a new keyboard and want to stand out, this is the keyboard for you. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and retain the vintage look and feel of this keyboard, check out the AZIO Retro Wired USB Mechanical Keyboard for $93.50. Unlike the keyboard above, this one has a full-size layout meaning you will get a number pad alongside some editing keys with a sacrifice of desk space. You also lose support for Bluetooth connectivity, but there are plenty of computers that don’t have support for that anyways. Otherwise, you retain the classic, vintage aesthetics of the typewriters of old with the technology of new. N-Key rollover is also present with this keyboard so it’ll never miss any keystroke, no matter how fast you type.

If you’ve been looking for a microphone for taking Zoom meetings at home, be sure to check out this deal on the Stage Right USB Condenser Microphone for $15. This 57% discount will net you a microphone that will allow you to easily record some audio on your computer.

AZIO Retro Compact Mechanical Keyboard features:

The retro compact keyboard (RCK) is the most premium mechanical keyboard created for the modern user. This centerpiece keyboard is comprised of premium materials, A timeless appearance, and intuitive usability. With its compact form, the RCK is the ideal creative tool designed for both the traveling and stationary lifestyle.

