Cricut’s Maker Vinyl Bundle comes with 26 sheets of material at new low of $249 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Cricut Maker Vinyl Bundle for $249 shipped. Normally going for around $330, this 25% discount marks a return to the all-time low we’ve seen for this bundle last occurring in late February for just a couple of days. Included with this bundle are the Cricut Maker machine, rotary blade and drive housing, premium fine point blade and housing, fine point pen, two 12- by 12-inch cutting mats, six sheets of permanent vinyl, and 20 sheets of removable vinyl. Essentially, this bundle comes with everything you need to jump right into projects, whether they’re your own, or ones from Cricut Access. Speaking of Cricut Access, new subscribers get a free trial membership to the service which is loaded with projects you can do. While this bundle comes with a selection of tools, you can further expand your collection as you work on more advanced projects as the machine is designed to grow with you. You can learn more about the Cricut Maker in our hands-on review. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can go with the Cricut Joy Machine for $129. This device is the smallest in Cricut’s lineup at a mere 8.4-inches wide. Small enough to fit into a cubby, this machine is perfect for those just getting into the hobby of crafting and can process 50+ materials with the ability to cut or draw. As it is an entry-level machine, its capabilities are very limited but if basic cutting and drawing are all you need, then this device may be for you. You could also pick up the Cricut Basic Tool Set for $10 which comes with five tools that will assist you in pretty much any application.

Right now you can pick up the Bosch Colt 1.25HP Router with both Fixed and Plunge Base for $199 with this discount marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked all year. The 1.25HP motor will make sure you’re seeing consistent speeds even while cutting through thick material.

Cricut Maker Vinyl Bundle features:

This Cricut Maker Vinyl Bundle includes 26 12X12 sheets of vinyl. Bundle includes a Premium Permanent 12″x12″ Basics Sampler (Parchment, Black, White, Coffee, Gold, Silver) and a Premium Removable 12″x12″ Vinyl Value Pack – Maritime (5 White, 5 Gold, 5 Cardinal Red, 5 Navy Blue. With its revolutionary Adaptive Tool System and expandable suite of tools, Maker gives you the freedom to make virtually any DIY project you can imagine. Use the Rotary Blade to cut fabric for a sewing project without backing material. Switch to the Knife Blade and cut chipboard for added dimension and depth. Maker has the tools to cut hundreds of materials quickly and accurately, from the most delicate fabric and paper to matboard and leather. Featuring unique cutting versatility, a huge library of design ideas and sewing patterns available instantly, and easy-to-use apps, Maker delivers professional-level cutting performance that anyone can use.

