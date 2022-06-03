elago’s delicious Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case starts from under $11 for limited time (Reg. $14+)

Amazon is now offering the elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case in Blueberry from $10.71 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll also find the other colorways marked down from $17 to $14.44 Prime shipped as part of this Lightning deal. You have another 10 hours or until stock melts to score one of these delicious AirPods Pro cases. As we highlighted in our hands-on review, they feature that beloved elago silicone treatment with a novel and vibrant ice cream design, complete with sprinkles. Not only is this a fun option for the summer, but also one that protects your Apple earbuds from scratches, maintains wireless charging functionality, and ships with an included ring clip. Get a full break down right here and more details below.

If the elago Ice Cream approach is a bit too sweet for your taste, consider this basic silicone option from BRG. It sells for under $7 Prime shipped on Amazon and also includes a metal carabiner clip for the price of entry so you can affix it to your EDC or just about anything else on your person.

Looking for something a more high-end? today we spotted Twelve South’s leather AirSnap AirPods Pro case at a new Amazon 2022 low alongside the actual AirPod holiday deals that are still live. This one wraps your case in a full-grain leather treatment while being compatible with wireless charging alongside the included S-clip and wrist strap. Get a closer look at what it brings to your EDC right here and in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case features:

All of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY…protect your AirPods Pro in the SAME WAY! MADE FROM premium silicone material, the Ice Cream Case protects from drops, dirts, and oils from daily use

