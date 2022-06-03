Hoover’s carpet cleaner preps the rugs and furniture for summer parties at $119 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Hoover Pro Clean Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner for $119.99 shipped. However, Walmart+ members can score it for slightly less at $119 shipped as part of its weekend’s Prime Day competitor sale. This one has carried a regular price of $180 for most of this year at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. A great option for refreshing and removing stains in the carpets as well as furniture upholstery before your summer get-togethers, it can be used in an upright position or with the 13-inch removable nozzle and 8-foot hose. It features dual spin brushes designed to remove tough stains as well as a two tank system to keep clean and dirty water separate. A sample bottle of cleaning solution is also included here. More details below.

A great use of your savings here would be to stock up on some Hoover Free & Clean Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo. You can land the 50-ounce bottle on Amazon for just over $18 Prime shipped, which is safe for children and pets with a hypoallergenic formula designed for pet stains and to refresh your carpets from general dirt and grime.

Another way to prep the home for summer parties without getting nearly as hands-on is with a new robotic vacuum. Alongside the deep deals we are still tracking on the iRobot models at up to $300 off, today we spotted some of the more affordable Anker RoboVac solutions from $130. While not nearly as intelligent and feature-rich as the iRobot lineup, if you’re just looking for a simple autonomous cleaning solution, they are definitely worth a look. Everything is organized for you right here. The Gold Box offer now live on the Tineco iFLOOR3 wet/dry cordless vacuum might be worth consideration as well.

Hoover Pro Clean Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner features:

DUALSPIN POWERBRUSHES: Double the brushes for a deeper clean, our DualSpin Powerbrushes work powerfully against embedded dirt and tough pet messes

FASTER DRYING: Uses HeatForce power to deliver even faster drying for any space

CLEAN BOOST CONTROL: Adds the extra solution you need to get the tough pet stains up and out

13’’ REMOVABLE NOZZLE: Wide cleaning path helps you pick up more with each pass while the removable nozzle takes the hassle out of clean up

LARGE TANK CAPACITY: Large two tank system keeps your clean and dirty water separate so you can clean more and refill less often

