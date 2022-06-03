SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kits hit Amazon 2022 lows for today only from $18.50 (30% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsSmileDirectClub
30% off $18.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official SmileDirectClub Amazon storefront is now offering up to 25% off its teeth whitening products. You can now score the SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light for $46.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly $67, this is up to 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked in 2022 at Amazon. This is 6 months of whitening treatments depending on how often you use it with “enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists.” It comes with the smartphone-powered LED accelerator light alongside eight whitening pens that can get your smile “nine shades whiter in just one week.” More SmileDirectClub deals below from $18.50

Today’s Gold Box SmileDirectClub sale also includes the brand’s cordless water flosser at under $24 as well as additional teeth whitening gel pen kits, and more starting from just over $18.50 Prime shipped. You can browse through everything on sale via this landing page

While we are talking oral care, we are still tracking Oral-B’s Genius Electric Toothbrush with the LED SmartRing functionality matching the 2022 Amazon low. Now down at $100 shipped, this high-tech solution delivers companion Bluetooth connectivity as well as a host of LED customizations, a pair of replacement brush heads, travel case, and charger. Dive into our deal post for more details and a closer look. 

SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kit features:

  • 8 bright on premium whitening pens (2 full whitening treatments)
  • Results last up to 6 months, per 1 week treatment.
  • Up to 9 shades whiter in just one week.
  • Same enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists.
  • Whitens with low to no sensitivity.
  • Helps remove years of tough stains.
  • Hands-free, smartphone-powered LED accelerator light, so you can brighten on the go. 20-LED light for maximum results.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SmileDirectClub

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Oral-B’s Genius Electric Toothbrush with LED Smar...
Tineco’s iFLOOR3 wet/dry cordless vacuum sees 1-d...
Smartphone Accessories: 20W USB-C PD Charger $7.50 (30%...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: OK Golf, Little M...
Today’s best game deals: Switch Sports $40, LEGO ...
Walmart+ Weekend sale goes live with $399 iPad Air 4 (S...
Amazon launches huge Coleman camp sale: 50-qt Xtreme co...
LEGO 90th anniversary Forest Hideout revealed as upcomi...
Load more...
Show More Comments