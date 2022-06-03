SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kits hit Amazon 2022 lows for today only from $18.50 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official SmileDirectClub Amazon storefront is now offering up to 25% off its teeth whitening products. You can now score the SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light for $46.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order ships. Regularly $67, this is up to 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked in 2022 at Amazon. This is 6 months of whitening treatments depending on how often you use it with “enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists.” It comes with the smartphone-powered LED accelerator light alongside eight whitening pens that can get your smile “nine shades whiter in just one week.” More SmileDirectClub deals below from $18.50.

Today’s Gold Box SmileDirectClub sale also includes the brand’s cordless water flosser at under $24 as well as additional teeth whitening gel pen kits, and more starting from just over $18.50 Prime shipped. You can browse through everything on sale via this landing page.

While we are talking oral care, we are still tracking Oral-B’s Genius Electric Toothbrush with the LED SmartRing functionality matching the 2022 Amazon low. Now down at $100 shipped, this high-tech solution delivers companion Bluetooth connectivity as well as a host of LED customizations, a pair of replacement brush heads, travel case, and charger. Dive into our deal post for more details and a closer look.

SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kit features:

8 bright on premium whitening pens (2 full whitening treatments)

Results last up to 6 months, per 1 week treatment.

Up to 9 shades whiter in just one week.

Same enamel-safe whitening agent used by dentists.

Whitens with low to no sensitivity.

Helps remove years of tough stains.

Hands-free, smartphone-powered LED accelerator light, so you can brighten on the go. 20-LED light for maximum results.

