Twelve South’s leather AirSnap AirPods Pro case falls to new Amazon 2022 low at $32

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South AirSnap AirPods Pro case for $32 shipped. Regularly $40 directly from Twelve South, this is 20% off the going rate, a new 2022 Amazon low, and matching the offer we spotted over Memorial Day. As you might know from our hands-on review, this one was designed in Charleston, South Carolina by the folks at Twelve South to wrap your AirPods Pro case in a full-grain leather sheath with a robust snap closure. A bottom cut-out leaves the charging port accessible, but the case also supports wireless power transmission alongside an included S-clip and wrist strap you’ll find in the package to attach it to your EDC. Head over to our Tested with 9to5Toys feature and down below for more details.

While it might not come from a brand with as celebrated a pedigree as Twelve South, this Hiram leather AirPods Pro case is worth a look. It features a cowhide leather treatment available in a few different colorways with an integrated clasp and a similar snap closure for under $18 Prime shipped right now on Amazon.

But if you’re looking to upgrade your actual AirPods, our holiday pricing on a range of models is still live and waiting for you in our previous coverage. Starting from $99, you’ll find everything from AirPods 2 and the latest pro model all the way up to Apple’s flagship AirPods Max over-ears on sale right now. Browse through right here for additional details and a complete pricing breakdown of the offers. Then head over to our headphones hub for even more.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro features:

Designed, sold & supported by Twelve South, a family-owned small business in Charleston, South Carolina.

Full-grain leather case with reinforced edge stiching is designed to protect AirPods Pro

Strong snap closure keeps AirPods secure when on the go.

S-Clip keeps AirSnap attached to your bag or backpack and is easily removable if you want to secure to a keyring or use included wrist strap.

Bottom cut-out for convenient charging without removing from case. AirSnap also supports wireless charging.

