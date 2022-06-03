No need to pay a fortune for a USB mic, this $35 Monoprice model is down to $15 shipped

Monoprice is now offering its Stage Right USB Condenser Microphone for $14.99 shipped. Regularly $35, this is 57% off the going rate and a particularly affordable way to upgrade your USB audio capabilities. While it might not be from a big name brand, you can also bring it home without paying big name brand prices. The mini USB condenser mic delivers a simple way to record vocals and deliver better audio quality to your Zoom chats, connecting directly to your Mac or PC out of the box (or iOS and Android with some adapter action). It also ships with a folding desktop stand alongside the 16‑bit/48kHz recording resolution and a cardioid pattern pickup ideal for vocals. More details below.

At $15 and coming from a trustworthy budget-friendly brand like Monoprice, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better solution in this price range. There are certainly some no name options over in the under $15 section at Amazon, but they are hard to recommend over the regularly $35 Monoprice model above.

And while we are on the subject, if you need some professional-grade or more capable content creation gear, we have seen some new releases that should be on your radar. Alongside the new RODE AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, Focusrite just unveiled its latest Vocaster podcast audio interfaces this week. Delivering modern design sensibilities with large control knobs, they also sport some interesting automatic gain control and FX presets to get you up and running with very little need for audio engineering expertise. Take a closer look at them right here.

Monoprice USB Condenser Microphone features:

Enjoy big sound from this very small USB Large Condenser Mic with Stand from Stage Right by Monoprice. This USB mic is a very easy way to capture high‑quality vocals for desktops, laptops, and mobile devices. It’s easy to set up, with no drivers required, and is perfect for podcasting, voice‑over work, and vocal or instrument recording. The cardioid pattern on this mic minimizes background noise and isolates the main source sound. Capture studio quality audio for podcasting, YouTube videos, game streaming, Skype calls, FaceTime, voice recognition and dictation software, and music recording. The matte black finish will not disrupt live streaming productions with glare.

