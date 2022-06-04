Outland’s firebowls give your outdoor space an upgrade from $110, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of outdoor firebowls priced from $110 shipped. Our top pick is the Outland 19-inch 58,000 BTU Firebowl at $130.19. For comparison, it normally goes for $175 and today’s deal saves you 26% from its normal going rate, marking the 2022 low that we’ve tracked. Designed to let you enjoy an outdoor campfire without having to deal with ash, firewood, or taming the logs, this firebowl runs off a tank of propane. Not only that, but this specific firebowl is also CSA-approved and can be used during most campfire bans, though you’ll always want to verify that with your local municipality before using. There are other firebowls on sale at Amazon right now as well, so be sure to check them out and then head below for more.

Now if you don’t mind using traditional firewood and taming it, then we recommend picking up this fire pit for $57 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. It won’t be quite as nice as just hitting a button to start the fire, but at the same time, you’ll never run out of propane and can always get a fire going.

Don’t forget that Char-Griller’s Outlaw charcoal grill is currently on sale for $169, which is down from its normal going rate of $260. It has the ability to cook 38 burgers at a time, which is more than enough to feed large families or even parties. Plus, you can swing by our home goods guide for other ways to save on upgrading your outdoor living space.

Outland Firebowl features:

Say goodbye to dirty ash, expensive firewood, and bothersome smoke and enjoy a clean realistic propane campfire. The perfect outdoor centerpiece for camping trips, RV travels, tailgating get-togethers, beach parties, and family evenings on the backyard patio.

Travel size fire pit is lightweight and portable; easily set up in minutes with no tools required. Matchless auto-ignition feature ensures a fast and simple start-up; all weather fire bowl delivers a clean and smokeless flame with cozy warmth and beautiful evening ambiance. Measures L 19” x W 19” x H 11” with total output of 58,000 BTU/HR.

CSA approved fire pit is safe to use during most campfire bans; always check with the current fire restrictions in your area. Spark free propane campfire helps protect campgrounds and forested areas with a safer easy-to-use fire option. No assembly required

